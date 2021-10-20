BlackRock Inc. Sells 54,524 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,152,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Midland States Bancorp worth $56,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSBI. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 43.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 709,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 203.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,839 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 364.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSBI. Stephens downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $571.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

