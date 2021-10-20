Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. On average, analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYSE BXMT opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.94. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,174 shares of company stock valued at $197,691. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.