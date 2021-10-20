Blank Wallet Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.80 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and $376,331.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001026 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00064911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00069390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00102115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,403.63 or 1.00129162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.09 or 0.06080617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00021193 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.