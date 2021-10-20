Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Blink Charging stock opened at $29.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 3.80. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 78.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 37.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

