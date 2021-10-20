Bloom Tree Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned 1.08% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 12.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 25,497 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,773,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,765,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter worth $478,000.

Shares of SSAA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,291. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.73. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.20.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

