Bloom Tree Partners LLC Buys Shares of 101,188 CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 101,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,962,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $4,941,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Shares of CFV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 144,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,146. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.