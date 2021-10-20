Bloom Tree Partners LLC Buys Shares of 51,023 North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 51,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,951,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,989,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,488,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,483,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,530. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $9.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

