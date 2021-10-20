Bloom Tree Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC lessened its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,082 shares during the quarter. Wix.com comprises about 2.9% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Wix.com worth $27,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wix.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Wix.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Wix.com by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 5.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,008. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $171.37 and a one year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -53.03 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.19.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.45.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

