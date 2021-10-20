Bloom Tree Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC cut its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,082 shares during the period. Wix.com comprises about 2.9% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Wix.com worth $27,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.45.

NASDAQ WIX traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,008. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $171.37 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

