Bloom Tree Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Kismet Acquisition Two at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter worth about $1,936,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter worth about $335,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter worth about $603,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter worth about $1,841,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter worth about $409,000.

Shares of KAII traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. 896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,601. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

