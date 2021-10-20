Bloom Tree Partners LLC Purchases 2,392 Shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its position in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned approximately 1.12% of CHP Merger worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 2.2% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,903,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after buying an additional 61,620 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CHP Merger by 8.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,598,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 118,111 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in CHP Merger by 21.9% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,157,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 208,200 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in CHP Merger by 63.1% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 967,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 374,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in CHP Merger by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 655,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHPM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 320,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,300. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. CHP Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

