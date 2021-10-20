Bloom Tree Partners LLC Takes $476,000 Position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $435,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $494,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TSIB remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Wednesday. 177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,151. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $10.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

