Bloom Tree Partners LLC Takes Position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,553,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $10,592,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC grew its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 48.7% during the second quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC now owns 469,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 153,569 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,256,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $150,000.

Get Athlon Acquisition alerts:

Athlon Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,502. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWETU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU).

Receive News & Ratings for Athlon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athlon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.