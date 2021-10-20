Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
BLMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.21.
Shares of BLMN opened at $23.01 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after buying an additional 887,995 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,746,000 after purchasing an additional 62,580 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,690,000.
About Bloomin’ Brands
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
