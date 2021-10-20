Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Shares of BLMN opened at $23.01 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after buying an additional 887,995 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,746,000 after purchasing an additional 62,580 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,690,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

