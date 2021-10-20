BMO Capital Markets Increases Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$25.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on POU. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.38.

Shares of POU traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.39. 78,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,967. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$2.14 and a one year high of C$20.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$274.75 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.0099998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$273,646.90. Insiders bought a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,475 over the last 90 days.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

