BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Stock Price Up 0.7%

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC)’s share price rose 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 165.20 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 165.20 ($2.16). Approximately 263,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 575,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164 ($2.14).

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 168.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 164.57. The stock has a market cap of £933.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96.

About BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC)

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

