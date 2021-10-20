BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after buying an additional 62,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 30.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the second quarter worth $205,000.

DCF opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

