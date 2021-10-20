Bob Cowdell Acquires 5,000 Shares of Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Stock

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) insider Bob Cowdell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £7,650 ($9,994.77).

Real Estate Credit Investments stock opened at GBX 152 ($1.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 155.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 648.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £348.58 million and a PE ratio of 9.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 159.50 ($2.08).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

