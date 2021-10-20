Boit C F David Acquires New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 905 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Adobe stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $632.06. The company had a trading volume of 29,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,866. The firm has a market cap of $301.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $628.22 and a 200 day moving average of $574.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

