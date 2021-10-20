Boit C F David Invests $1.10 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Boit C F David bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,297 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 119.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 536.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in AT&T by 147.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,756 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,076,398. The stock has a market cap of $185.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

