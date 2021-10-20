Boit C F David Invests $1.75 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. Pfizer makes up about 1.3% of Boit C F David’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 502,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,012,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

