Boit C F David Invests $5.69 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,693,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 4.3% of Boit C F David’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.79. The company had a trading volume of 265,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,344,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

