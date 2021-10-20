Boit C F David Purchases Shares of 1,200 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Boit C F David purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $788,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Clorox from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.28.
The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.
The Clorox Profile
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.
