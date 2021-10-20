Boit C F David Purchases Shares of 1,200 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Boit C F David purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $788,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Clorox from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.28.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.14. 47,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,462. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.