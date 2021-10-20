Boit C F David Purchases Shares of 3,900 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Boit C F David purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.04. 74,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,545,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $93.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $77.06.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

