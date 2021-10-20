Boit C F David Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.88.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,931. The company has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.18 and a 200-day moving average of $226.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.29 and a 52 week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.