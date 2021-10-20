BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Short Interest Update

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 967,400 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960 over the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 34.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,423,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at about $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

BOKF stock opened at $94.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average of $87.92.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $471.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.53 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

