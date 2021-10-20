Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) versus Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Critical Survey

Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) and Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bolloré and Onex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bolloré N/A N/A N/A Onex 73.67% 23.02% 18.96%

This table compares Bolloré and Onex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bolloré $27.54 billion 0.65 $486.28 million N/A N/A Onex $1.14 billion 6.01 $730.00 million N/A N/A

Onex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bolloré.

Risk & Volatility

Bolloré has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onex has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bolloré and Onex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bolloré 0 0 0 0 N/A Onex 0 0 5 0 3.00

Onex has a consensus target price of $109.20, indicating a potential upside of 43.18%. Given Onex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Onex is more favorable than Bolloré.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Bolloré shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Onex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Onex beats Bolloré on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bolloré Company Profile

Bolloré SA engages in the management of its businesses in the areas of transportation & logistics, communications and electronics. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics; Oil Logistics; Communication; and Electricity Storage and Solutions. The Transportation and Logistics segment includes services relating to the organization of sea and air transport networks, and logistics. The Oil Logistics refers to the distribution and warehousing of oil products in Europe. The Communications segment includes communications consulting and advertising agencies, media, digital content and telecoms. The Electricity Storage and Solutions segment regroups activities related to the production and sale of electric batteries and their applications. The company was founded by François Le Marié and René Bolloré in 1822 and is headquartered in Ergue-Gaberic, France.

Onex Company Profile

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms. The company was founded by Gerald W. Schwartz on December 30, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

