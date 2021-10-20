Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.100-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.48 billion.

NYSE:BAH opened at $80.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.88.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

