BorgWarner Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,402 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 167% compared to the average volume of 900 put options.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 158.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 163,029 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 67.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 30,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.