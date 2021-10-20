BorgWarner Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,402 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 167% compared to the average volume of 900 put options.
Shares of BWA stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 158.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 163,029 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 67.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 30,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
