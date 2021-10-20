Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

EPAY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.40.

EPAY opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -105.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $84,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,546 shares of company stock worth $1,458,629. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

