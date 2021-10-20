Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYDGF shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of BYDGF traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $214.43. 3,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.70. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $142.78 and a one year high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

