Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Brigham Minerals traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 2374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,770,000 after purchasing an additional 612,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 145,695 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.85 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 736.84%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

