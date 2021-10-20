Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Shares Down 5.3%

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) shares were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 1,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 571,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRLT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

