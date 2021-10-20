Brokerages Anticipate Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to post sales of $254.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $248.41 million and the highest is $258.10 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $204.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.40.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total value of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,769 shares of company stock worth $20,704,805 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 12.0% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 96,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock traded up $4.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $504.23. 524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.07. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $250.24 and a twelve month high of $543.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

