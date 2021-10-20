Brokerages Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to Post $1.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings per share of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.93. CVS Health reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,690,000. Amundi purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,455,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in CVS Health by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.72. The stock had a trading volume of 202,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,377. The stock has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.00. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

