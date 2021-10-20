Brokerages Anticipate CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). CyberArk Software reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 233.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.23. 15,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,133. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.05 and a 200 day moving average of $144.91. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $187.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -165.95 and a beta of 1.28.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

