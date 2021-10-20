Brokerages Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Announce $2.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will announce $2.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.32. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings of $1.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $9.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.75.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.53. 173,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,045,065. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.48. The company has a market cap of $433.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $911,021,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

