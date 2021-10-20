Brokerages Anticipate Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to Announce $1.54 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will announce earnings per share of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.42. Molson Coors Beverage posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on TAP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

TAP stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 157,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 28.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 20.3% in the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,028.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

