Brokerages Anticipate SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to Post $0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.20. SLM posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The company had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

Shares of SLM opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.38. SLM has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth approximately $60,231,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of SLM by 3,661.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,152,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,778 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SLM by 801.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,971,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of SLM by 11.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,610,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 720.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,547,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

