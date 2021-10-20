Brokerages Anticipate Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.14. Sotherly Hotels reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of SOHO opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.25. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares during the period. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.