Brokerages Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.02. Synchronoss Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.49 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

