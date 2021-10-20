Brokerages Anticipate TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. TC Energy reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%.

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth $64,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRP traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.44. 1,406,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,238. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 86.94%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

