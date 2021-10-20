Brokerages Expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $335.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will announce sales of $335.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $326.64 million to $352.84 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $147.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 128.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. 670,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 94.55%.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 5.5% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 9.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.2% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 41,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

