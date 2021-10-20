Brokerages Expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.28). Glaukos reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NYSE GKOS traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 233,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,139. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $43.71 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 1.67.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

