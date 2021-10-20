Brokerages Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJX. Compass Point began coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Great Ajax by 75.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 100.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.