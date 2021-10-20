Brokerages Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJX. Compass Point began coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Great Ajax by 75.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 100.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

