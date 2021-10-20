Brokerages Expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to Announce $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Oracle reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Societe Generale increased their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.66. The company had a trading volume of 19,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,902,897. Oracle has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average is $84.21. The company has a market capitalization of $267.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,100,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

