Brokerages Expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

In other news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INN stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. 647,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

