Brokerages Expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vtex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Vtex will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vtex.
Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million.
Shares of NYSE:VTEX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,555. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.10. Vtex has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.
Vtex Company Profile
VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
