Brokerages Expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vtex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vtex will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vtex.

Get Vtex alerts:

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,555. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.10. Vtex has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vtex (VTEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.