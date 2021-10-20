Brokerages Set Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Target Price at $37.00

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

EADSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Airbus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of EADSY stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.53. 118,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.85. Airbus has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

