Brokerages Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Target Price at $18.63

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRUFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of HRUFF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.38. 1,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $13.77.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

